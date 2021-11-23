Holidays Have Arrived on Florida's Forgotten Coast!

Holiday Fresh Market Saturday December 4
Apalachicola’s annual, open-air Holiday Fresh Market will be held Saturday, December 4 from 10 am – 4 pm. This outdoor market is the perfect place to do all your holiday shopping while you soak in Apalachicola’s charming downtown. Shop local and buy unique handcrafted specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery, jewelry, and hand-knitted goods at Apalachicola’s one-of-a-kind Holiday Fresh Market. Details.
SGI Christmas Celebration Friday, December 3
Celebrate the season at St. George Island’s Lighthouse Park on Friday, December 3 from 5:30-8:30 and enjoy the festive display of holiday lights on the Cape St. George Lighthouse, Visitor Center, and along Franklin Boulevard. The St. George Island Business Association, in coordination with the St. George Lighthouse Association and the St. George Island Visitor Center, will be hosting the annual St. George Island Lighting of the Palms. Watch St. George Island light up for the Christmas season. Santa will be there to hear children’s wishes, and each child will receive a gift and a book. There will be hot cocoa, cookies & more. Details.
Ilse Newell Hosts Holiday Concert December 12
The Ilse Newell 2022 Concert Season kicks of with holiday favorites with Christmas Concert on December 12, from 4-6 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The concert features the Bay Area Choral Society under the direction of Dana Langford. Pianist Bob Malone, who plays keyboard and tours with John Fogarty in addition to being a studio pianist for Ringo Starr and Avril Lavigne, will be the accompanist for the concert. Tallahassee musician Rachel Hillman, singer/songwriter, and guitarist will perform with the BACS in the second half of the concert. Admission is $10. Open seating. Details.
TDC Launches Forgotten Coast Like A Local
Video Series This Winter
He’s an adventuresome fellow for sure! Join Capt. Finn as he takes you around Florida’s Forgotten Coast and shows you how to “Forgotten Coast Like A Local” in a new web series coming this winter. He’ll traverse Tate’s Hell swamp, tour the Forgotten Coast from above, visit local historical museums, and more. There is only one way to explore our beautiful piece of paradise…like a local. Check out the trailer here!
Camp Gordon Johnston Commemorates Pearl Harbor and Features Christmas During the War in December Exhibits
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present two special exhibits during December. One exhibit will commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the focus of the other exhibit will be on Christmas During the War. These two exhibits will open Tuesday, November 30, and be on display until Friday, December 31. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Click here for details.
Oyster Cookoff January 14-15 in Apalachicola
Apalachicola's annual Oyster Cook-Off returns January 14-15 in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. The event features a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Well-mannered pets are welcomed on a leash. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. Details.
Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights December 11
Carrabelle will host its 27th annual Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 11. This fun annual event happens on Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at 11 am and lasts until the boat parade at dark thirty. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration Dec. 10
Come out for a jolly good time at Eastpoint’s Christmas Celebration, December 10th, at 4:30 pm. This spirited parade travels down Highway 98 from Seller’s Plaza to Fisherman’s Choice. Santa will be waiting to hand out yummy treats and toys to good little girls and boys at the Eastpoint Fire Station after the parade.
Give the Gift of Getaway
Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2022 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs. Click here to view current countywide specials.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” Radio Play Dec. 3-4
The Panhandle Players will perform a live radio play based on the holiday classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” December 3-4 in Apalachicola. The story will be staged as a live radio broadcast and actors will portray numerous characters complete with sound effects. The play will be performed at the Chapman Auditorium on Friday December 3 and Saturday December 4. Click here for details.
A Christmas Carol Tour December 18
Bah Humbug! The Forgotten Coast Theatre Company will perform a unique outdoor tour of the Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, December 18. Scrooge, Marley, the Ghosts, and other characters will tell the story of Scrooge in this one-night-only tour that will start at 6pm in front of the Chamber of Commerce in Apalachicola. Details.
