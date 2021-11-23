Local unemployment remained unchanged between September and October.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.6 percent last month – the same as the month before.
That means 178 people were out of work in October.
15 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours.
Wakulla County had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.1 percent – that was also unchanged from September.
Gulf County unemployment remained 3.4 percent with 182 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment fell from 4.6 to 4.2 percent.
Florida's unemployment as a whole was 4 percent.
