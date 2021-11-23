The state of Florida may be holding some of your property.
The state of Florida is holding nearly 2.3 billion dollars in cash and property belonging to Florida residents including money from old bank accounts, legal settlements, and deposits paid to utility companies.
They also hold on to unclaimed property like jewelry, coin collections and antiques.
Last year the Florida Division of Unclaimed Property returned $349 million dollars.
One in five Floridians has an unclaimed account in their name, and extra money is always useful during the holidays.
You can find out if there is Florida is holding any of your money by going on-line to www.Fltreasurehunt.org or by calling 1-88-VALUABLE.
