Snook seasonal closure in Gulf starts Dec. 1

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, 2022, reopening to harvest March 1, 2022. Regular season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable periods, such as during cold weather. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from State Road 64 in Manatee County through Gordon Pass in Collier County through May 31, 2022, in response to the impacts of red tide. Snook also has a regular season closure in the Gulf that runs May 1 through Aug. 31.
Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, will be closed Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, 2022, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2022.
Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook” for more information on snook or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp
