Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Play Business Bingo

Year two of Wakulla Chamber Business Bingo is here! Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded after the drawing December 17th. Tune in on December 17 to watch the drawing live on Facebook. Rules are included in this post. If you are a local business, please print a few of the cards and encourage your clients to play! Let’s have some fun, get your shopping in and keep our tax dollars in the county. Rules Card 1 Card 2 Card 3 Card 4
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on December 13, 2021 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., for Dewberry Engineers, Inc. to Present the Wastewater Feasibility Analysis.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment