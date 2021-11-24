Friends of the Wakulla Library November Update

There’s a cool breeze in the air with fragrances of pumpkin pies and turkey
wafting your way along with the anticipation of family and friends gathering
together... A great time of year.
Speaking of a great time, The Friends had a great time on November
16th when we were the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce 2021 Non Profit Organization II Award!!! Ashley, Kimberly, Penny, Robyn and myself were
beaming when The Friends’ name was announced. This is a huge success for everyone who has participated over the past year in making The Friends a household name. Your generosity, volunteered time and hard work has helped The Friends continue to support the children of Wakulla in their programs at the library. Thank you!!! Without you, we would not be the success that we share now.
Our monthly drawing for the October gas card was won by Rhonda W.
I hear that the Chamber is playing Bingo again this year. When you come into the library and make a monitary donation to The Friends, we will give you a
voucher for your game.
Any child that checks out library items starting on November 30th will receive a goodie bag from The Friends for Christmas (until they run out).
We will have a Book Sale the first week of December. All items will be a
quarter.
The upcoming Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball is our largest event of the year. This year the Ball will be held on February 26, 2022. Please mark your calendars to attend. This event will be catered along with dancing, a wonderful band, beautiful decorations, spirits, friends and drawings for gift baskets and wine. If your business would like to become a sponsor you can just call the library and ask for Kay. Hope to hear from you!
Have a great Thanksgiving.
Stay Safe,
Kay
