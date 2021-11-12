If you are interested in attending Gulf Coast State College this spring, the college will hold a “Super Saturday” registration event on November 13th.
The “Super Saturday” event will be held on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.
It’s an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Spring 2022 semester and for current students who need to register for classes.
Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.
Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process.
Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions, and students can get their student IDs and parking decals.
