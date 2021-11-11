Over 20 thousand redfish were released at Shell Point in Wakulla County on Wednesday as part of ongoing red tide recovery efforts.
The fish release was attended by First
Lady Casey DeSantis, Junior Rangers Madison and Mason DeSantis, along
with Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary
Shawn Hamilton.
The releases included approximately 20,000 juvenile fish from 4 to 8 inches in length and 500 sub-adult redfish from 12 to 18 inches in length.
The redfish were all raised and donated from the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Crystal River.
The release is part of a multiyear process to rebuild and maintain redfish stocks and more than 100,000 redfish fingerlings and spotted seatrout will be released by the end of this year along Florida’s west coast.
Red tide continues to impact our area.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's mid-week red tide report found very low to low concentrations in three water samples in Gulf County, very low to medium concentrations in 15 water samples in Franklin County and background to very low concentrations in and offshore of Wakulla County.
