Oyster Eating proves to be family affair at 58th annual Florida Seafood Festival

The 58th Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola to enjoy food, fun and music.
Friday was cold and wet, but the weather smiled on Apalachicola on Saturday.
As always the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Brad Shiver of Eastpoint who ate 166 oysters in 15 minutes.
Marvin Walters of Panama City came in second in the men's division after eating 155 oysters and Tom Gibson of Perry came in third after downing 115 oysters.
Gibson actually won the event in 2018, and it turns out oyster eating runs in the family.
Gibson's oldest daughter Keira Gibson won in the women's division by downing 111 oysters and his youngest daughter Valerie Gibson came in second with 83 oysters.
This was also Keira's second time winning the event.
Third place in the women's division was Theresa White who ate 75 oysters in 15 minutes.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won by reigning U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen of Panama City beach who has now won the local contest 5 times.
He won an all expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.
He will also be heading to Galway Ireland to compete in the World Oyster Shucking competition.
Dwayne Hutchison from Hunt's Oyster Bar in Panama City came in second, and Max Dawson, also of Hunts Oyster Bar came in third.
