Red Tide continues to plague Franklin and Gulf Counties

Red Tide continues to be present in local waters.
On Friday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its most recent testing information – water samples were taken on November 1st and 2nd..
Red Tide was found in low concentrations in water samples taken from west pass, St Vincent Point, thirteen mile road and paradise point.
Red tide was found in very low concentrations in mid Apalachicola Bay, at the St. George Island boat ramp and at the boat ramp at the St. George Island state park.
In Gulf County, red tide was found in medium concentrations at Pig Island, Eagle Harbor and mid- St Joseph bay and in low concentrations at Indian Pass, Black's Island and Eagle Harbor.
Red tide has also now been detected in Wakulla County in very low concentrations at Mash's Sands Beach and in background concentrations at Shell Point.
Red Tide is an organism known a Karenia Brevis that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect people.
Red tide generally causes skin irritation and irritation in the lungs and throats in humans.
People should take precautions, especially when walking along the beach.
People with breathing conditions or asthma should stay off the beach, and everyone should stay away from dead fish that are washing on the shore.
Also don't harvest or eat shellfish from affected areas.
