St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Pickles! I am an 85 pound lab mix. I came to the shelter pregnant and had 8 healthy pups who have all been adopted. I love treats more than anything and I am learning not to pull on the leash. I am the laziest dog ever so I would be the perfect fit for a family that loves lounging around all day! I would do best in a home with no cats or small children! I am heartworm positive but I have finished all of my treatment and just need to be retested in a few months to make sure they are all gone! I do okay with some dogs but would need to meet yours first. I love car rides!! I am super affectionate and love snuggles! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment