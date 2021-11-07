Are You Interested in Serving as an Alternate Member on the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board?

Wakulla County is currently seeking one (1) citizen who has a willingness to serve as an alternate member on the Code Enforcement Board. The membership of the Code Enforcement Board shall be residents of the County; and whenever possible, consist of an architect, a business person, an engineer, a general contractor, a subcontractor, a realtor, and another citizen. This position is on a volunteer basis only and the member would have the responsibility of being available to attend, if called upon, at each scheduled Code Enforcement Meeting beginning January 2022. These meetings typically occur on the second Wednesday of every other month at 5:30p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve as an alternate member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, December 10, 2021. Please email your information to Lynda Brahier at lbrahier@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-1528.
