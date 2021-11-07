The Franklin County Public Library in Eastpoint will soon have a nice outdoor area where you can enjoy a book or just relax.
A new gazebo will be placed just outside the library, connected to the library by a path of brick pavers.
The library expects the gazebo to be delivered and installed this month.
The gazebo is just the first part of a larger project that will include a nature walk around the 13 acre property.
The library grounds reach from Hickory Dip Road to North Bayshore Drive.
The project is being funded by the Friends of the Library.
If you would like to find out more about them or would like to become a member, go on-line to friendsfcpl.com.
http://friendsfcpl.com/
