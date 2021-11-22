Red Tide continues to be found in local waters, but it does seem to be clearing up.
On Friday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its most recent testing information – water samples were taken on November 15th and 16th.
Red Tide was found in low concentrations in water samples taken from Alligator Point Marina and in very low concentrations from the St. George Island boat ramp, from 9th street east, from Sunset drive and from the St. George Island state park group camp sand ramp as well as offshore from Bald Point.
Red Tide was found in background concentrations at Green Point and Paradise Point.
In Gulf County, red tide was found in low concentrations at Neptune Street.
Red tide has also been detected in Wakulla County in low concentrations at Mash's Sands Beach, and in very low concentrations at Shell Point and Palmetto Island.
It was also found in low concentrations about a mile offshore of Shell Point.
Red Tide is an organism known a Karenia Brevis that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect people.
Red tide generally causes skin irritation and irritation in the lungs and throats in humans.
People should take precautions, especially when walking along the beach.
People with breathing conditions or asthma should stay off the beach, and everyone should stay away from dead fish that are washing on the shore.
Also don't harvest or eat shellfish from affected areas.
