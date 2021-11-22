Opportunities to hunt small game are available this year at a new area in Franklin County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is establishing Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Public Small Game Hunting Area.
This nearly 8200 acre area is located in Franklin County, east of Highway 319 and south of the Ochlockonee River State Park.
This year, opportunities for dove, duck, geese, snipe, woodcock and coots are available during statewide season dates.
In addition, gray squirrel, quail, rabbits, and wild hog may be hunted now through March 6th.
Please review the St. James Island PSGHA brochure for information about season dates, bag limits and other regulations before hunting that area.
Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Unit is being established as a Public Small Game Hunting Area this year to provide immediate hunting opportunities.
Moving forward, a proposal for the area to become a new wildlife management area is part of the annual package of proposed rule amendments for the 2022-23 hunting seasons.
https://ocean.floridamarine.org/HGMSearch/BrochureDetails.aspx?srctype=pfs&title=st.+james+island+PSGHA&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
No comments:
Post a Comment