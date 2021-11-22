Shop to save lives with us! The newsletter from the St. Joe Bay Humane Society

Monday, November 22, 2021

November 2021 Newsletter

SPECIAL! Extra, extra, read all about it!

Are you ready to get your Christmas shopping done AND save animals at the same time? You can do so when you join our "trunk show", a Black Friday auction extravaganza! Be one of the first to save the link for when it launches on Friday, November 26, 2021, with over 300 items! There's something for everyone in this online show of ours, from stocking stuffers to gag gifts for your friend with an amazing sense of humor to toys for your favorite fur baby. All proceeds support the cats and dogs of Gulf County who have not yet found their forever homes.

Black Friday Auction - Coming Soon!

There's MORE!

Not only will you find unique gifts for everyone on your list at our Black Friday auction, but you will also be one of the first proud owners of our community's new book, "MY NAME IS ARCHIE" written and signed by Archie the Jughead Dog himself. It took our whole community to save Archie and give him a life any dog would be proud of, this book is based on his true story and brought to life with gorgeous illustrations.

 

"MY NAME IS ARCHIE" is the perfect gift for animal lovers of all ages and a great way to initiate "table talk" about Gulf County's deep love and affection for animals.

 

Books are being printed at this moment and will be sold at the Thrift Hut, through the online Black Friday auction, and other local businesses. All proceeds go to the shelter!

Join the festivities

Don’t miss our Christmas Tree presence at this very moment at the Festival of the Trees on Reid Avenue. Our staff did all the work so everyone will remember us during this time of giving.

And on December 11, our Float will be filled with dogs looking for their new forever families. Leading the pack will be Tink (unless she is adopted before then!), our cute little tripod, who can be visited in the Shelter Lobby. Never have we had a sweeter pup in need of attention by a loving family.

It is heroes like you that save these homeless animals. Your donations make this life-saving work possible. The gift you make today will make tomorrow better for the precious dogs and cats in our care. Donate using the button below or mail a check to:

1007 10th St
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Donate and Save a Life Today

You are the heroes to our animals. To make giving easier, try out these easy and options that make it simple to send donations and save lives every month.

