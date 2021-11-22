Shop to save lives with us! The newsletter from the St. Joe Bay Humane Society

Not only will you find unique gifts for everyone on your list at our Black Friday auction, but you will also be one of the first proud owners of our community's new book, "MY NAME IS ARCHIE" written and signed by Archie the Jughead Dog himself. It took our whole community to save Archie and give him a life any dog would be proud of, this book is based on his true story and brought to life with gorgeous illustrations.
"MY NAME IS ARCHIE" is the perfect gift for animal lovers of all ages and a great way to initiate "table talk" about Gulf County's deep love and affection for animals.
Books are being printed at this moment and will be sold at the Thrift Hut, through the online Black Friday auction, and other local businesses. All proceeds go to the shelter!
