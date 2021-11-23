This holiday season can be tough on many families, but there is a way you can help through Duke Energy’s “Energy Neighbor Fund.”
The Energy Neighbor Fund helps low-income people and families pay their home energy bills throughout the year.
The Energy Neighbor Fund assists thousands of customers in Florida every year.
Since 2013 the program has donated nearly 2 million dollars to help more than 15,000 eligible customers cover their home energy bills.
Customers can donate to the program online through their Duke Energy account or by mail.
Donations are matched dollar-for-dollar by the Duke Energy Foundation up to 500 thousand dollars.
Customers in Franklin and Wakulla Counties who need assistance with their home energy bills can contact the Franklin’s Promise Coalition which is the local partner organization.
You can reach them at 850.653.3930.
Gulf County residents can contact the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association at 229-8466.
https://www.duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/energy-neighbor-fund/energy-assistance-resources-fl
