Stories from the Seaside - the E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Her project with the parrotfish will be focusing on how the nutrient availability of phosphorus impacts how the parrotfish choose to feed. She will study this by offering different versions of seagrass, one fresh and one ground that is embedded with auger to create a seagrass ‘‘jello’’.
By grinding the seagrass into a jello material, it removes the component of texture. This will alter the chemical makeup and will further allow Roth to decide if the chemistry or the texture of the seagrass is driving the eating preferences of the parrotfish.
Long term, Roth hopes this research will help scientists understand how tropicalization, which is the increase in tropical herbivores, might impact Gulf of Mexico seagrass species. This is an important study because of the importance of seagrasses to many other species of organisms that use it for protection, food, and other resources.
“Since seagrasses provide many tangible benefits to the Gulf of Mexico, we want to know if they might be jeopardized by an increase in herbivores,” Roth said.
According to Roth, tropicalization has had negative impacts across the world with losses of organisms and foundation species, so she hopes to learn more about how it will affect the Gulf of Mexico specifically.
No comments:
Post a Comment