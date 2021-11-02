National Forest prescribed burning today in Marion County and Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., November 2, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns today on both the Ocala and Apalachicola National Forests.
The Ocala National Forest's 600-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Marion County, North of Forest Road 14 (127th Street) and East of Forest Road 05 (SE 205th Avenue).
The Apalachicola National Forest's 2066-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Wakulla County, East of the Ochlocknee River and West of County Road 375 (Smith Creek Road).
Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Today’s burns are in burn units 279, 311 and 238.
-USDA-
