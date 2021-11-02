The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is now ready to furnish its new Education Center and are looking for donations to help them do it.
The new 2,000 square foot Anne Rudloe Environmental Education Center will allow the marine lab to expand their existing programs.
Anne Rudloe was one of the founders of Gulf Specimen and one of Florida’s most famous naturalists and marine scientists.
The new facility will feature a diverse array of classes, from scientists presenting their findings on marine life to cooking lessons and even local fishing families talking about their history and changing way of life.
The goal is to have tables and chairs facing a monitor screen in one part of the room and then use acoustic dividers to separate a conference space for meetings.
They will also have a giant projector screen playing informative videos about Gulf Specimen and the local diversity!
The marine lab has compiled an Amazon Wish-list as well as a GoFundMe, both of which can be found at gulfspecimen.org
All donors who choose to donate funds or an item over $25 will receive a Gulf Specimen magnet, and all donors who donate $75 or more will receive a t-shirt!
