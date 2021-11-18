The Franklin County Commission has approved a 20 thousand dollar grant for the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum at Carrabelle Beach.
The Museum Project Grant, which is funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, will allow the museum to pave its parking area.
The museum was built in 2016 on a natural rise and the original gravel parking area has been eroding and washing out onto the bike path and highway 98.
The museum has been repairing the damage, but the erosion is getting worse leaving deep ruts and potholes.
The project will also provide a better approach surface for the new vehicle display building at the museum which is currently too sandy for many people in wheelchairs to access easily.
The project will include a 16 foot wide, 205 foot long driveway, a 30 foot wide approach to the vehicle display building and a 7000 square foot parking lot in front of the museum.
The work will be done by North Florida Asphalt.
