NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 18, 2021

NOAA and partners have supported communities through restoration at two urban Superfund sites in Massachusetts and Washington. We’re increasing access to parks and getting locals involved in habitat restoration through training and job opportunities.
NOAA is announcing the availability of approximately $500,000 in Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding in 2022. These grants are part of our efforts to restore resilient coral ecosystems. They will support objectives identified within the NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program’s Strategic Plan and NOAA’s Action Plan on Coral Interventions.
The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed daily life for millions and idled much of NOAA Fisheries’ marine research. Scientists turned to unusual collaborators: seabirds in the isolated Farallon Islands off the California Coast near San Francisco.
A new paper shows that genetic variation is crucial to a population’s short- and long-term viability. The paper, by a NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center researcher, examined decades of theoretical and empirical evidence. It was published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science.
The Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe is cleaning up and restoring past environmental degradation in Port Gamble Bay. The Tribe plans to remove an old and decrepit pier and boat launch and install a new one in a more accessible location.
NOAA biologists have returned from monitoring and protecting Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles. There were two 5-month-long field camps in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument this field season.
NOAA joins forces with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation team to expand the Greater Atlantic Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The Network assesses health, provides rehabilitation, and investigates the cause of death of marine mammals.
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people who helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. Meet James Hanks, a friend to students, a research advocate, and laboratory builder and director, 1962–1985.
