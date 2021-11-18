Thursday, November 18, 2021

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 18, 2021

NOVEMBER 17, 2021

Highlights

Restoring Polluted Urban Areas Helps the Environment and Communities Rebound

NOAA and partners have supported communities through restoration at two urban Superfund sites in Massachusetts and Washington. We’re increasing access to parks and getting locals involved in habitat restoration through training and job opportunities.

$500,000 Available for Coral Restoration Projects in Honor of Coral Researcher Dr. Ruth Gates

coral restoration

NOAA is announcing the availability of approximately $500,000 in Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding in 2022. These grants are part of our efforts to restore resilient coral ecosystems. They will support objectives identified within the NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program’s Strategic Plan and NOAA’s Action Plan on Coral Interventions.

Alaska

AI Speeds Delivery of Information Critical for Whale Conservation

whale conservation

Training AI to detect and identify marine mammal calls from underwater acoustic recordings opens new possibilities for more cost-effective marine mammal research.

West Coast

NOAA Veterans Corps Progress By The Numbers, 2021

noaa veterans corp

The NOAA Veterans Corps provides opportunities for military veterans to build their skills and work experience contributing to habitat and fisheries restoration projects.

Seabirds, Fishing Vessels Supplied Data to Support Ocean Research During Pandemic

ocean research

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed daily life for millions and idled much of NOAA Fisheries’ marine research. Scientists turned to unusual collaborators: seabirds in the isolated Farallon Islands off the California Coast near San Francisco.

Preserving Genetic Diversity Gives Wild Populations Their Best Chance at Long-Term Survival

chinook

A new paper shows that genetic variation is crucial to a population’s short- and long-term viability. The paper, by a NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center researcher, examined decades of theoretical and empirical evidence. It was published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science.

New Conservation Calculator Helps Protect Vital Nearshore Habitat in Puget Sound

puget sound

The Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe is cleaning up and restoring past environmental degradation in Port Gamble Bay. The Tribe plans to remove an old and decrepit pier and boat launch and install a new one in a more accessible location.

Pacific Islands

Challenges, Satisfaction, and Lots of Monk Seal Pups During 2021 Field Season

monk seal pups

NOAA biologists have returned from monitoring and protecting Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles. There were two 5-month-long field camps in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument this field season.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Whale and Dolphin Conservation Joins Marine Mammal Stranding Network

whale and dolphin conservation

NOAA joins forces with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation team to expand the Greater Atlantic Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The Network assesses health, provides rehabilitation, and investigates the cause of death of marine mammals.

James E. Hanks, Advocate for Aquaculture Research and Mentorship

James E. Hanks

In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people who helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. Meet James Hanks, a friend to students, a research advocate, and laboratory builder and director, 1962–1985.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




