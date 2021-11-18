August was another big month for tourism in Franklin County.
The Tourist Development council collected over 306 thousand dollars in August, a record for the month.
That's up from about 190 thousand dollars collected in August of 2020.
The high collections are due in part to an increase in the local tourist development tax from 2 percent to 3 percent.
July was the first month of the three percent collections rate.
The total collections for the 2020-2021 fiscal year are almost 2.3 million dollars, and there is still the month of September left to complete the fiscal years collection numbers.
Money collected through the local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.
