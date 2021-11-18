The State of Florida is offering big incentives for people to become correctional officers.
Starting this week, the Florida Department of Corrections is offering unprecedented incentives for correctional officer new hires, including hiring bonuses up to $5,000.
Effective immediately new bonus offered include $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers.
There is an additional $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions which includes the prisons in Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
There is also an additional $1,000 hiring bonus for applicants who are already certified as correctional officers.
And beginning in January, state correctional officers starting salary will be raised by 16 percent to $38,750.
In addition to an increase in correctional officer salary, all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus in December.
