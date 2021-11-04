Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Presentation of Slate - Election of 2022 Officers & Directors 8 am, Tuesday, November 9 at Chamber office, 23 High Drive
Wakulla County Announces Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center
Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) would like to invite the community to a Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center at 115 Otter Lake Road on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m.
The Panacea Community Center was built in 1964 and acquired by Wakulla County in May 1996. This facility is highly utilized for community events, 4-H after-school programs, voting precinct, and private event rentals.
In early 2021, the BOCC contracted with Godfrey Builders, LLC for renovations of the Center. The renovations include remodeling of the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting, sheet rock, electrical and plumbing. In addition, a new playground was installed, a pole barn, fencing, sidewalks, landscaping, and a refurbished basketball court. The renovations and additions in the amount of $208,000.00 was funded by the One Cent Sales Tax.
“This is a great improvement for Panacea and we hope the public will enjoy all the upgrades. Come out and get a first-hand look at the improvements and additions during the Re-Opening on November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m., said David Edwards, County Administrator”.
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on December 13, 2021 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., for Dewberry Engineers, Inc. to Present the Wastewater Feasibility Analysis.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
