Thursday, November 4, 2021

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Wakulla Chamber Board Meeting/Open Membership Meeting

 
Presentation of Slate - Election of 2022 Officers & Directors
8 am, Tuesday, November 9
at Chamber office, 23 High Drive
Wakulla County Announces Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center
 
Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) would like to invite the community to a Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center at 115 Otter Lake Road on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m.
 
The Panacea Community Center was built in 1964 and acquired by Wakulla County in May 1996. This facility is highly utilized for community events, 4-H after-school programs, voting precinct, and private event rentals.
 
In early 2021, the BOCC contracted with Godfrey Builders, LLC for renovations of the Center. The renovations include remodeling of the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting, sheet rock, electrical and plumbing. In addition, a new playground was installed, a pole barn, fencing, sidewalks, landscaping, and a refurbished basketball court. The renovations and additions in the amount of $208,000.00 was funded by the One Cent Sales Tax.
 
“This is a great improvement for Panacea and we hope the public will enjoy all the upgrades.  Come out and get a first-hand look at the improvements and additions during the Re-Opening on November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m., said David Edwards, County Administrator”.
 

Chamber and Member Events


United Way of the Big Bend First Annual Chili Cook off
11/5/2021

Veteran's Day Parade and Festivities
11/6/2021

 

Paychecks for Patriots Virtual Hiring Fair
11/9/2021

Free Workshop - Social Media Policy for Businesses and Organizations
11/10/2021

Sopchoppy Mullet Fest
11/13/2022

Wakulla Horseman's Association Show
11/13/2022

Turn in your Plastic Bags
11/15/2021

Business Bingo Starts November 18

Bingo cards and rules will be available soon, we will email them to membership prior to start date! Encourage your clients/customers to play by making cards available to them at your location.

KWCB River Cleanup
12/5/2021

Tire Amnesty Day
1/15/2022
Wakulla 4-H Thanks Sponsors!
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: 
The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on December 13, 2021 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., for Dewberry Engineers, Inc. to Present the Wastewater Feasibility Analysis.

Ed2go 2021 Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2021 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment