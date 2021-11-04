Work has begun on a project to remove derelict vessels from the mouth of the Apalachicola River that were stranded there during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The University of Florida IFAS extension program was awarded a 3 million dollar Hurricane Michael marine debris grant that is funding the removal of derelict vessels in Franklin, Gulf and Bay Counties.
In total, 15 vessels are being removed from the three counties during November.
Most of the derelict vessels in Franklin County are near the mouth of the Apalachicola River.
Some of the vessels are very hard to reach and have to be cut into pieces to remove.
So far a houseboat has been removed and they are working on removing two sailboats.
The program is being done in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Derelict vessels are not only safety and navigational hazards but can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel fuel into the water.
No comments:
Post a Comment