A tractor Trailer overturned in a single vehicle accident on Highway 65 Saturday, the driver was not injured.
The vehicle was traveling north on State Road 65 in the northbound lane at about 5 o'clock Saturday, and was just north of Bloody Bluff Road when the truck went onto the east shoulder of the road.
The driver, a 39 year old man from Tampa, over-corrected and the trailer portion collided with a tree.
The vehicle entered back onto the roadway while overturning onto its passenger side, coming to final rest across both lanes of Highway 65.
The Highway Patrol did not know what caused the vehicle to go off the road.
Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department and Weems Emergency Medical Services.
