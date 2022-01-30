Make Reservations Now for Turpentine Industry of North FL: History Talk

|Turpentine Industry of North Florida
History Talk with Archaeologist Barbara Clark
Saturday, February 12
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
C-Quarters Marina, Carrabelle, FL
Reservations Required
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a new educational program entitled, “History of the Turpentine Industry in North Florida” featuring Barbara Clark, Director of the North Central Region for Florida Public Archaeology (FPAN). The program will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL.
Learn about the turpentine and naval stores industry in Florida and the impacts it had on Florida’s history and our local area’s economy. The presentation will include the beginnings of the industry in the Southeast, through the convict leasing program during Reconstruction, and insights into causes that led to the end of the industry in Florida. This presentation is most appropriate for adults, but young people are welcome.
Barbara Clark is a Registered Professional Archaeologist who specializes in historic archaeology of the 19th and early 20th century. Her interests include the turpentine and lumber industry, specifically focusing on the social aspects of "camp life".
The History Speaker Series programs are very popular and many fill to capacity. There is no charge for this event but reservations are needed as space and seating is limited. Reservations can be made by contacting 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Please arrive by 9:50 am so that everyone can be seated.
Masks are required for this program. In addition, attendees are asked to follow health guidelines including social distancing and sanitizing hands.
Although there is no fee for this program, donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Programs are sponsored by C-Quarters Marina, Sunset Isle RV Resort and Shaun Donahoe Realty with promotional funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
