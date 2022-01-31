An Apalachicola man has been charged with aggravated animal abuse for having sex with a dog.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith reported on Sunday that 49 year old Benny Ray Strops was arrested Saturday night after sexually assaulting an animal.
Strops is a registered sexual predator; he was convicted in 2008 for sexual battery on a child under 12.
He is now facing a third degree felony charge of aggravated animal abuse and a first degree misdemeanor charge of sex with an animal.
The sheriff said there have been some threatening comments posted on social media regarding Strops and urged members of the public to let the legal system handle the situation.
The sheriff said they will likely post a sign in front of Strop's home alerting the public that he is a sexual predator because this is so disturbing that this would happen in our community.
On Monday, bond was set at 5000 dollars for the animal cruelty charge and 1000 dollars for the charge of sex with an animal.
Strops was also placed on pre-trial supervision and was ordered to have no contact with animals.
He will also undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
No court date has yet been set.
