Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Our parking lot models include dolphins, a sunfish, green sea turtle, goliath grouper, blue marlin, tarpon, and the great white shark! The models we are displaying inside our aquarium includes a Florida manatee, a bull shark, hammerhead shark, spotted eagle ray, leatherback sea turtle, sawfish, and an American alligator and crocodile! We have had several of these models inside our aquarium for a while now, but we are so excited to get started on the educational signs that go with each animal and tell their story, so you know a little more about the animals and where they reside!
