The Real Florida℠ Connection – January 2022

A MESSAGE FROM OUR ACTING DIRECTOR
The January temperatures we’ve had here in Florida over the last few weeks aren’t usually associated with the Sunshine State. But for the Florida Park Service, this is one of our favorite times of the year.
That is because the end of January always marks Prescribed Fire Awareness Week and managing our natural resources through the use of expertly planned and controlled fires is one of the park service’s most crucial missions.
Fire has played an important role in Florida’s natural environment for thousands of years, long before humans lived here, and many species of wildlife and vegetation still rely on fire to survive and flourish. Not only that, but regular use of prescribed fire helps remove hazardous natural fuels that might lead to wildfires.
More than 50 years ago, the Florida Park Service staff was among the first to realize that modern times required some additional help to replicate the natural fire process. Park staff performed their first prescribed fire at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley back in 1971, and we’ve built on that foundation ever since.
Back then, we were pioneers. Today, we are leaders. Our fire crews are among the best in the country and are invaluable partners for others in their field. And while we’re proud to have treated more than 80,000 acres with prescribed fire last year, we also have plenty of room to grow this year and beyond.
If you see prescribed fire or smoke in your favorite park this year, please remember that it helps restore health to fire-adapted natural areas. It’s one of the many things we do to preserve our parks for current and future generations.
Sincerely,
Chuck Hatcher
