Monday, January 31, 2022

The Real Florida℠ Connection – January 2022

florida state parks - the real florida CONNECTION
stay connectedfacebooktwitterinstagrampinterestyoutube
CH2

A MESSAGE FROM OUR ACTING DIRECTOR

The January temperatures we’ve had here in Florida over the last few weeks aren’t usually associated with the Sunshine State. But for the Florida Park Service, this is one of our favorite times of the year.

That is because the end of January always marks Prescribed Fire Awareness Week and managing our natural resources through the use of expertly planned and controlled fires is one of the park service’s most crucial missions.

Fire has played an important role in Florida’s natural environment for thousands of years, long before humans lived here, and many species of wildlife and vegetation still rely on fire to survive and flourish. Not only that, but regular use of prescribed fire helps remove hazardous natural fuels that might lead to wildfires.

More than 50 years ago, the Florida Park Service staff was among the first to realize that modern times required some additional help to replicate the natural fire process. Park staff performed their first prescribed fire at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley back in 1971, and we’ve built on that foundation ever since.

Back then, we were pioneers. Today, we are leaders. Our fire crews are among the best in the country and are invaluable partners for others in their field. And while we’re proud to have treated more than 80,000 acres with prescribed fire last year, we also have plenty of room to grow this year and beyond.

If you see prescribed fire or smoke in your favorite park this year, please remember that it helps restore health to fire-adapted natural areas. It’s one of the many things we do to preserve our parks for current and future generations.

Sincerely,

Chuck Hatcher

FEATURED STORIES 

Rish Boardwalk_Bright

WILLIAM J. 'BILLY JOE' RISH RECREATION AREA REOPENS

Beautiful white-sand beaches and sea oat-covered dunes welcome people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers.

learn more here
Teresa Trail

HIKE, BICYCLE OR KAYAK AT THE BLUFFS OF ST. TERESA

The new Bluffs of St. Teresa tract offers a 7,700-acre wilderness of winding trails and amazing views of Ochlockonee Bay.

learn more here
Photo Contest

FLORIDA STATE PARKS 2022 PHOTO CONTEST UNDERWAY

Our annual photo contest is open until March 10 with more categories and better prizes than ever. Send in your best shots today.

learn more here
Sandhill Crane

MIGRATING WILDLIFE TO WATCH FOR THIS WINTER

Just like humans, many animals migrate to and within the Sunshine State to better survive the colder months of winter.

learn more here

SPOTLIGHT

Hiking

Gear up for Florida Hiking Trails Month at your favorite state park

February is Florida Hiking Trails Month and American Heart Health Month.

To celebrate, take a heart-healthy hike with your sweetheart to explore the trails found throughout the Sunshine State.

Many families enjoy outdoor recreation on trails and realize the benefits of building strong bonds and making memories of time spent together. You can find trails in Florida’s state parks or on a statewide list from DEP's Office of Greenways and Trails Online Trail Guide.

Trails provide safe, clean, open spaces where friends and families can exercise, relieve stress and enjoy nature. The network of hiking trails in Florida provides opportunities for a variety of activities for the whole family, including walking, running or pushing a stroller.

For an extra-special Valentine’s Day, take a hike with your sweetheart for both your hearts. You’ll enjoy the health benefits of outdoor recreation that include lower blood pressure, improved fitness and mood, and more.

florida state parks - the real florida

You are currently subscribed to the Real Florida Connection.

stay connectedfacebooktwitterinstagrampinterestyoutubehash tag FLStateParks


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment