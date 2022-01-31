FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute January Research Updates

Update on East Coast Manatee Mortality Event
With both cooler air and water temperatures throughout the state, manatees continue to gather in large numbers at many warm water sites. This week, staff estimated there were almost 400 manatees in the supplemental feeding trial area of the Temporary Field Response Station in the Indian River Lagoon. Because this trial effort is a management action that has not been attempted before, we do not know how much vegetation individual manatees will consume. One of the goals of this action is to reduce manatee mortality. It will not eliminate it. Unfortunately, with the cooler temperatures, staff are seeing a rise in the number of manatee carcasses. Staff continue to work on manatee carcass recovery operations in coastal waterways. Necropsy teams are investigating manatee health through sampling of select carcasses. The majority of manatee carcasses continue to be in the East Central and Southeast Florida regions. Staff continue to focus on rescuing animals in need of assistance. They are also working with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership to release rehabilitated manatees into suitable habitat, which will free up room for recently rescued animals at critical care facilities. To learn more visit our website.
Right Whale Calf and Mother Spotted off Georgia Coast
Right whale Catalog #1515 and her new calf were sighted off Cumberland Island, GA on January 23, bringing the total to 13 mother-calf pairs for the season! Several mother-calf pairs have been sighted in nearshore Florida waters recently: Catalog #3430, #2040 ‘Naevus’, #1620 ‘Mantis’, #2360 ‘Derecha’, #1817 ‘Silt’, and the entangled mother #3560 ‘Snow Cone.’ Calving is a vulnerable phase of life and mothers require rest (they do not feed while here in the calving grounds). Researchers estimate there are fewer than 70 reproductively active females in the population. Given this number and the low calving in recent years, we are happy to see 13 calves and are hoping for more. Unfortunately, newborn calves alone are not enough to halt the declining number of right whales. We would need approximately 50 or more calves this winter to offset the current rate of mortality. The only way for this long-lived species to recover is to significantly reduce human-caused deaths and injuries. Please continue to report right whale sightings to 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343). Learn more about current conservation actions as a Species in the Spotlight at NOAA.
Melbourne Beach Field Lab Spotlight
Take a tour of FWRI's Melbourne Beach Field Lab, one of the Institute’s 28 field labs located throughout the state and one of 5 field stations in the state that conducts marine mammal response and rescue. The East Central Field Station (ECFL) is located in the Marine Mammal Research Laboratory alongside Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute in Melbourne Beach, Florida. ECFL staff respond to manatees throughout the east central section of Florida from the southern half of Volusia County to Indian River County.
Flock of Birds on the Beach? Walk Around, Please.
Let birds rest by walking around a flock! Many shorebirds and seabirds fly hundreds, or even thousands of miles during winter migration and rely on our coasts to rest and restore their energy. When people get too close, it can cause birds to fly and use their important energy reserves. Repeatedly causing them to fly can threaten their survival. Walking around a resting flock helps birds conserve energy and reach their migration destination. Learn more from the Florida Shorebird Alliance.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
2021 Manatee Mortalities
2022 Manatee Mortalities
Red Tide Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summaries, Manatee
2020-2021 Save the Manatee Trust Fund Annual Report
Manatee Mortality Event Along the East Coast: 2020-2022
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting Information
Stone Crabs
Stone Crab Catch Data
