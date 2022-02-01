February Wrack Line Newsletter

FSA Partnership Meetings:
February 17: Panhandle Working Group. Email Caroline Stahala.
February 24: Timucuan Partnership. Email Blair Hayman.
February 25: Treasure Coast Partnership. Email Niki Desjardin.
February 28: Nature Coast Partnership. Email Danielle Drumheller.
March 3: St. Johns/Flagler Partnership. Email Alex Kropp.
March 4: Space Coast Partnership. Email Anna Deyle.
March 10: Collier Partnership. Email Collette Lauzau.
March 10: Suncoast Partnership. Email Holley Short.
March 15: Lee/Charlotte Partnership. Email Tyson Dallas.
Events:
February 21, 6:30pm (EST): Getting to Know Shorebirds. Register at Duval Audubon Society.
Save the Date:
March 7, 1-2pm (EST): FSD webinar for new surveyors
March 8, 1-2pm (EST): FSD webinar for returning surveyors
March 9, 1-2pm (EST): FSD webinar for rooftop monitors
REGISTER HERE
Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 4-10, 2022
The weeklong Florida Winter Shorebird Survey begins this Friday. 2022 is the 14th year of the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. The First Friday in February Survey). We are enthused to invite you to participate in the mid-winter survey that serves as a statewide snapshot of shorebirds and seabirds across the state.
The primary objective of the Winter Shorebird Survey is to better understand the winter distribution of shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. This annual survey will allow us to recognize long-term trends or changes in winter population sizes and distribution. It will also help us identify key wintering sites- information that is much needed to guide future conservation efforts, particularly for our state or federally listed focal species.
If you plan to participate, please review the 2022 Protocol, review the list of routes and sign up for an existing route or add a new route on the Route Survey List. Adding your name to the 2022 column for your route means you're officially signed up.
After the survey is complete, please submit your data by March 1st into the Google Sheet. If you have questions about a route or the survey, please contact the Regional Coordinator in the protocol.
Based on prior success, we’re continuing to support the following:
- Survey dates, February 4th – 10th (first Friday in February);
- You can sign up for or add a survey route without contacting a coordinator;
- The option to survey only focal species;
- GPS locations for flocks >50 non-focal species are optional (and encouraged), rather than required
- Report all GPS locations in Decimal Degrees.
As partners in shorebird conservation, we sincerely appreciate your dedication to the birds and your health and safety are top priority. If you participate in the Winter Shorebird Survey, check with the Florida Department of Health for the latest public health advisory and guidance.
If you have questions or concerns, please email shorebird@myfwc.com. We look forward to participating alongside you in this fun winter survey. Thank you for contributing your vital data.
Happy Counting!
FSA Winter Shorebird Survey Coordination Crew
It’s that time of year again! The start of the 2022 shorebird and seabird breeding season is just around the corner and the FSD will reopen in March. The FSD data team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
March 7th, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new route surveyors. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys into the database.
March 8th, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for returning route surveyors. This refresher includes important updates to the database and review of the Breeding Bird Protocol.
March 9th, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new and returning rooftop monitors. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops and how to enter surveys in the database.
Registration is now open for the 2022 FSD webinars. Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars.
REGISTER HERE
Join Us!
The 2022 breeding season will be here before we know it. There are many ways to get involved in conserving Florida's charismatic shorebirds and seabirds. Every breeding season there are opportunities to get involved through: posting important nesting areas; educating the public by stewarding at breeding colonies and nesting sites; and monitoring birds nesting on the ground or at one of the many rooftops that host nesting birds.
If you would like to get involved in the 2022 breeding season activities, email shorebird@MyFWC.com for more information about your local partnership and opportunities.
You can also learn about local efforts by joining the flock on social media: Florida Shorebird Alliance Facebook Group.
Photo by Jean Hall
No comments:
Post a Comment