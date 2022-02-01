February is Florida Hiking Trails Month, so you might want to celebrate by taking advantage of some of the hiking trails in the area.
Florida boasts more than 4,500 miles of trails for walking, biking, hiking or riding.
And there are quite a few trails in Gulf and Franklin Counties that you can try out and not all of them require that you walk.
There are miles of trails in the Tate's Hell State forest for walking, biking and even for ATVs.
You can get maps for Tate's Hell on-line or at the forestry office in Carrabelle.
Local state parks also have miles of trails.
If you don’t mind driving a little bit check out the Torreya State Trails in Liberty County which include the bluffs of Florida’s largest river, the Apalachicola.
You can also drive up to Wakulla Springs which has some beautiful trails for hiking.
