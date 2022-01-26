Franklin County Commissioners have accepted a bid from a Tallahassee Company to install antimicrobial surfacing at the County jail.
The award was given to Deese Elite Concrete Coating out of Tallahassee which bid just over 83 thousand dollars for the job.
The project includes installing antimicrobial surfacing in 7 day rooms as well as in the bathroom and shower areas of the jail.
That will cover about 9800 square feet.
The antimicrobial surfacing is designed to make it harder for microbes to attach, and slow the spread of infectious diseases like COVID.
The project is being paid for through American Recovery Act funds.
