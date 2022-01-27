Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to extend the county's COVID-19 Leave Policy for county workers through the end of March.
The county's leave policy was created under a federal rule which mandated and provided tax credits to large employers to provide eligible employees two weeks of emergency paid sick leave due to COVID-19.
Even though the county doesn't get tax credits, it did agree to continue providing paid sick leave through March 31st, 2022.
The extension is only for county employees who have not already used all of their two weeks’ leave if they were unable to work, including able to telework, because of COVID.
Any county workers who use the policy will have to fill out an Emergency Paid Sick Leave Request Form stating that they are missing work because of a Federal, State or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19, that they have been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine related to COVID-19 or because they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis.
No comments:
Post a Comment