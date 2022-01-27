Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting for North Florida Learning Center
A short commitment with a lifetime benefit
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome North Florida Learning Center, a PreK-12th grade and SAT/ACT/PSAT prep academic tutoring center located at 1626-C Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville in the North Pointe Center Plaza. North Florida Learning Center is not your average academic tutoring company. With so many students experiencing learning losses due to the COVID pandemic, and now the Omicron and Delta variant forcing schools to close, and students and teachers not having enough time to teach and learn before the upcoming FSA exams, parents are forced to find additional assistance so their children may be able to maintain or regain their academic abilities. And they are not alone. Many homeschool parents are feeling the crunch as well. More here
Networking Luncheon
As we start this new year, our networking events are also resuming and we thank Bob Ballard and staff for hosting us at Wakulla Environmental Institute. A change-up from our local fare, we thank Lewis McCartha with Chicken Salad Chick for serving up a delicious assortment of chicken salads, pasta salad, broccoli salad, fruit cups, and desserts, of which the caramel salted cheesecake was a crowd favorite. While we were enjoying our lunch, Alexis Howard, Project Specialist at WEI, presented the 2021 Emmy Award winning film trailer, Unfiltered – The Truth About Oysters, by Chucha Barber, 7- time Emmy award winning producer. The film itself is projected to be released by the end of 2022 or beginning of 23. Bob Ballard and his team were featured on this documentary to highlight the work they have done with oysters, including their involvement in expanding oyster aquaculture in the state of Florida as well as current and future plans for restoring natural oyster populations. More here
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announcement
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is pleased to provide you with an update about the Office of Broadband.
DEO has recently developed Florida’s Broadband Availability Map and internet speed test to identify and assist in gathering more data about the state’s broadband internet service availability. You can find both the map and speed test at www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.
The Broadband Availability Map, which you can view here, identifies a location’s speed, connectivity, and access to broadband services. In addition, DEO is enlisting the help of the public to take an internet speed test, that you can find here, to assist in further developing Florida's Broadband Availability Map.
We encourage your participation in the state of Florida’s efforts to identify the broadband needs of Florida’s communities, and please help us spread the word.
Sincerely,
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Library Advisory Board
Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in library services and facilities? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking two volunteers to fill the Library Advisory Board’s Citizen At Large appointment.
This Board meets monthly, and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs.
Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by February 14, 2022. Statements of interest can be emailed to Robyn Drummond, Library Services Director at rdrummond@mywakulla.com. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-7415.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
