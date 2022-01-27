The National Weather Service is advising that we could see the coldest weather of the winter this weekend so residents should prepare.
Friday night and Saturday night could bring temperatures in the 20's with the coldest wind chills forecast Saturday morning in the teens and low 20s, and the coldest air temperatures on Sunday morning mainly in the 20s.
Residents and visitors should remember to protect Plants, Pets, Exposed Pipes, and practice Fire Safety.
Since more people will be using space heaters and candles, make sure to keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and it’s also recommended to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
When outdoors try to stay dry and in wind-protected areas and wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing.
And try to drink non-alcoholic fluids – alcohol has the tendency to lower your body temperature.
