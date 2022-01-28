Franklin County commissioners will hold a workshop at their February 1st meeting to discuss code enforcement in the county.
For years the county commission has considered hiring a code enforcement officer to enforce many of the county's building codes, but the position has never been created.
That has allowed for a lot of people to violate county rules with no repercussions unless they are turned in by another resident.
Last year, Franklin County Commissioners signed an agreement with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council to hold 5 workshops in communities in the unincorporated area of Franklin County like Eastpoint, St. George Island and Alligator Point.
The meetings were held last fall and winter and most were well attended.
The final report for the Franklin County Code Enforcement project is now complete, and the Apalachee Regional Planning Council is ready to present the report to the Board.
The commission agreed to hold a 1:30 p.m. workshop on February 1st after their regular meeting for the presentation.
