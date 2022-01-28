Plans for a new artificial reef off Dog Island continue to move forward.
The 30-mile reef permit application from the Apalachicola Reef Association has been fully executed and submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers for review and permitting.
The Apalachicola Reef Association which recently began work on a reef about 8 miles off the Bob Sikes Cut is now planning a second artificial reef in much deeper water.
They are calling it the Franklin County 30 mile reef and it would be located in about 100 feet of water.
The reef area would be about one a a half nautical miles by about a half nautical mile with about 12 reef drop zones on the site.
Franklin County commissioners have agreed to act as the government body, which means it will sign off on permits as each section of the reef is created just as it has for the Buddy Ward reef off the Bob Sikes Cut.
