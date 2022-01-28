Getting Out in Gulf County

Special Exhibits: The Battle of Midway
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
Carrabelle, FL (December 8, 2021) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibits in the month of January on the Battle of Midway. This exhibit will open Tuesday, January 4, 2022 and be on display until Saturday, January 29. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission.
The Battle of Midway was the inflection point in the fortunes of the US and the Empire of Japan. The failures of US Intelligence in December of 1941 to anticipate the Pearl Harbor attack were replaced by the huge success in identifying Midway as Japan's next target. The destruction of many of the Japanese ships that carried out the Pearl Harbor attack was a much needed boost for US morale. In addition, this exhibit will cover how many of these ships have recently been discovered thanks to 21st century technology. Their power and menace are still visible in the images taken of them almost 80 years after their demise.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
What is Step Into My Studio (SIMS)?
It's a super exciting set of classes & workshops and an exhibit featuring the artists who will be teaching at The Joe during our 2022 Winter Class Session. The Joe Center for the Arts 201 Reid Avenue in Port St. Joe. SIMS runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, 2022
Registration is now open online and you can find more information about SIMS at www.thejoecenter.org
Is your house in need of de-cluttering? Then register now for our Pop-up Garage Sale and Shred-It Fundraiser benefiting the Junior Service League.
The event is hosted by Beach Properties Real Estate Group and will be held on the corner of Hwy 98 and 2nd street next to KrazyFish Grille January 29, 8-10am.
Booths are available for you to sell your items and a shredder truck will be on-site to dispose of your old documents.
Each booth is $20 and all proceeds go to the Junior Service League.
RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY
850-227-2500
*After the event, head across the street for the
Chili Cook-Off!
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022 AT 9 AM
JSL Car Show
Chili Cook Off Fundraiser
George Core Park
It is that time of year again when you get your chili pots out and compete for the best chili in Gulf County!
Be sure to mark your calendar for the Junior Service League Chili Cook-off coming up on Saturday, January 29 – 11 am ET – 4 pm ET right here, in Port St. Joe, FL!
This year there will be arts and craft vendors, a car show, and a kid zone! If you want to sign up to serve chili, you can contact the JSL at jslpsj@gmail.com!
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 AT 2 PM EST
Historic Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast
Port St Joe - Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library
Registration required for all Tuesday at Two programs. Visit the library to register or call 850-229-8879. Social distancing and masks encouraged for in-person library programming.
Lighthouses played a critical role in Florida’s history, making it possible to explore, settle and develop Florida by using its 1350 miles of coastline. Today only 29 lighthouses remain, including three on the Forgotten Coast. Introduction to our local maritime heritage is presented by local historian, Kesley Cobert.
Also, check out the original Fresnel lens from the 1902 Beacon Hill Lighthouse on display at the library
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 AT 5 PM EST
Gulf County Historic Resources Community Meeting
Port St Joe - Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library
LG2 Environmental Solutions, Inc. will conduct a survey of historic
buildings, structures, and cemeteries in Gulf County for the Florida Division of Historical Resources.
This survey will inventory historic resources over 50 years of age in Gulf County. The purpose of this project will be to identify historically significant resources to assist government planning efforts to preserve historic communities and structures.
Public participation will be an important part of the Gulf County historic resource survey. Members of the general public are invited and encouraged to attend.
In person meeting on February 3, 2022 at 5:00pm
(seating is limited to 35 and pre-registration is required by calling the library at 229-8879)
Virtual meeting on February 10, 2022 at 6:00pm via Zoom (link will be posted on Fb, or call either Gulf County Public Library for specifics)
If you are a homeowner or property owner in the coastal area of South Gulf County
You Need to Attend
Coastal Community Association’s (CCA)
Winter Meeting
February 5, 2022
10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
In-Person: First United Methodist Church Port Saint Joe
Facebook Live: South Gulf County Coastal Community Association
The Coastal Community Association is a volunteer group of Gulf County residents who live in the coastal zone of Gulf County. Since 2007, they have been working with county, state and U.S. officials to help preserve Gulf County’s unique coastal area and to plan for its future.
Twice a year CCA brings together local, state and national speakers to discuss issues facing Gulf County’s coastal areas. On February 5, you will hear from:
State Officials:
- Senator Lorranne Ausley
- Fl Representative Jason Shoaf (via video)
County Officials:
- Commissioner Phil McCroan
- Gulf County Staff
- Sheriff Mike Harrison
- Property Appraiser Mitch Burke
- Tourist Development Council
County Organizations:
- South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department
- Gulf County Citizens Long Term Recovery Team
Some Issues to be discussed
- What impact on St Joe Bay and Indian Pass Lagoon does the new ordinance adding the 30% rule for Commercial have?
- What are the rules and timelines for the FEMA berms for Indian Pass, St Joe Beach and the Cape?
- What is happening with the Indian Pass Road and bridge on 30A just before IP?
- What is happening with the Offshore Barriers on the Cape?
- What access/egress roads are being considered for South Gulf County?
- What is planned for Salinas Park?
- What is happening with the well at White City to bring water to South Gulf County
- What is the tax base doing?
- What are TDC plans?
Don’t miss this informative meeting and to learn of opportunities that you can become involved with that make Gulf County a great place in which to live, work and play.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022 AT 9 AM EST
Beach Cleanup & Tram Tour
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Show a little love for our beaches and join the effort to clean up prior to shorebird and sea turtle nesting season. Participants will remove litter that might endanger these species from both the bay and gulf beaches.
Friends of St. Joseph State Parks will offer prizes for the largest and most unique items found during the cleanup. Participants should bring a fillable water bottle, shoes that can get wet and dirty, and a hat and sunscreen.
After the cleanup a tram tour of the northern half of the park will be offered on a first come first serve basis. Learn more about the park, the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, and other ways you can help the park!
Come for one event or stay for both!
Cleanup: 9-11 AM ET
Tram Tour: 11 AM ET
Wait, we are coming to save you!
As you begin to look at the various types of plans and benefits extended to you, we encourage you to check out Chambers of FL Healthcare in your renewal journey. Health insurance is not a one size fits all benefit. That is why we make healthcare coverage affordable, accessible, and customizable through our easy-to-use software. Remember that you do not have to overpay for confusing and unhelpful insurance. At Chambers of FL Healthcare, we simply don’t make it an option. Seek out the healthcare you deserve this renewal season. Time is ticking.
Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!
We are here to help your business grow and succeed!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
No comments:
Post a Comment