A portion of the children's playground at the public beach on St. George Island has been closed because the equipment is deteriorating and is unsafe to use.
The county is put up yellow tape around the equipment last week to keep people from using it, but that has already been knocked down by the wind.
The parks department plans to replace it with safety fencing to insure that people know to stay off the equipment.
At some point in the near future the equipment will be dismantled and removed until it can be replaced with new inclusive playground equipment.
The county has already applied for a state grant to fund new equipment, and that application has made it to the state's recommended funding list.
This is not the first time the playground has had to be replaced.
Because of the harsh conditions of being so close to salt water, the metal playground equipment has had to be replaced about every 7 years.
The Parks and Recreations Department said it is investigating other materials that might last longer.
