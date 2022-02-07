The old restrooms at the St. George Island public beach will be kept where they are to use as an auxiliary restroom during the peak tourist season.
Last April the county dedicated new restroom facilities at the public beach area that feature10 bathroom stalls and three manual outdoor shower units.
They were considering removing the old restroom facilities, but the parks and recreation department said after careful review and consideration of expense and demands at the park location they feel the public would be best served preserving the old restrooms to be used during peak season of March 1st through September 30th of each year.
The old restroom building does have some issues with clogged drains and wood rot in the floor and will need the full replacement of the drain field at a cost of $9,000 to be ready for use this year.
Parks and Recreation can fund the repairs in this fiscal year to keep the restroom operational, however, any renovations beyond basic repair will require additional money.
County commissioners said they would approach the Tourist Development Council for the additional funds.
