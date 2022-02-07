Monday, February 7, 2022

Panhandle Players present the mystery/comedy “Accidentally Wealthy”

Panhandle Players present the mystery/comedy “Accidentally Wealthy”
January 11th & 12th @ 7:30pm January 13th @ 3:00pm
Murder mystery this weekend!

This weekend the Panhandle Players will present the mystery/comedy “Accidentally Wealthy” written by Earl Lewin and directed by Renee Valentine. See it at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and you can get them at: PanhandlePlayers.com or at the door.


Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment