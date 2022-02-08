St. George Island Tour of Homes this weekend!

The tenth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, and opens six unique island residences to the public, offering visitors a view of island living. Hours of the tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online below or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of St. George Island. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour. The tour homes showcase the distinct architecture, décor, landscape, and vistas on the island, from the gated St. George Plantation on the West to the beautiful gulf views on the East End.
A few additions/changes will take place on the 2022 Tour. This year the tour will include a stop at the Plantation Resort Village Clubhouse and pool complex in lieu of the Magnolia Clubhouse as has been typical. The art exhibit on display will be from professional artist, Cory Wright, who will not only be exhibiting her work at the Resort Village Clubhouse, she will also be painting en plein air in Lighthouse Park during the tour. Cory has graciously donated an original painting to be raffled off to benefit the St. George Lighthouse Association. Additionally, there will be some old lighthouse tower windows that have been painted by several local artists that will be raffled off during the tour.
Please NOTE: Face masks are required inside of all Tour homes and in the Transportation Vehicles. Facemasks will be made available at the entry of each home and in each transportation vehicle.
Because of space limitations the Friday night kickoff event usually held at the island firehouse will be replaced with a “Thank You” reception in Lighthouse Park for tourgoers and volunteers on Saturday at the conclusion of the tour. The reception will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
