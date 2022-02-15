Applications are now being accepted from people who would like to take part in this year's RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
RiverTrek applications will be accepted until April 15th and the volunteer team is selected by May 1st.
Most applicants have kayak camping and fundraising experience.
Fundraising begins in June and the 5-day, 106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 12-16.
The 2021 River Trek event raised more than 80 thousand dollars for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper and its outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
You can find the 2022 River Trek application on-line at apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
http://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/wp-content/uploads/2022-Rivertrek-Volunteer-Paddler-Application.pdf
No comments:
Post a Comment