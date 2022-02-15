National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty, Leon and Columbia Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., February 15, 2022 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns today on both the Apalachicola and Osceola National Forests.
The Apalachicola National Forest's 3732-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Liberty County, West of Smith Creek Road, South of Forest Highway 13, Southeast of Revell Landing and County Road 67.
Additionally, the Apalachicola National Forest will conduct a 977-acre prescribed burn in Leon County, East of Springhill Road, West of Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and North of Forest Service Road 322.
The Osceola National Forest's 680-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Columbia County, East of Benton Road and North of Forest Service Road 279.
Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Today’s burns are in burn units 88 and 248, and compartment 121.
