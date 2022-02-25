Duke Energy has completed its Park & Plug pilot program with the installation of 627 Electric Vehicle charging stations in public spaces and on thoroughfares in Florida.
As part of an agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission, Duke Energy launched the Park & Plug pilot program in 2018 to expand access to EV charging stations
The DC Fast Chargers are in strategic locations connecting major and key secondary corridors and evacuation routes in Florida.
That includes the U.S. 19/Highway 98 Corridor where units have been installed in Apalachicola, Dunedin, Crystal River, Wakulla and Perry.
The DC Fast chargers connect the scenic U.S. 19/98 highway from St. Petersburg to Apalachicola.
There
have also been EV chargers installed on the US 27 Corridor, I-4 and
the Florida Turnpike.
If you own an electric vehicle and would like to find EV chargers near you, you can download the Greenlots app.
No comments:
Post a Comment