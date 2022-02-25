The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is giving away a two night Forgotten Coast Girl's Getaway on St. George Island.
The vacation package features a two night stay for four on St. George Island, meals at Franklin County restaurants, an outdoor excursion, and trips the lighthouses on St. George Island and Carrabelle.
The deadline to enter the contest is May the 15th.
You can sign up at floridasforgottencoast.com
