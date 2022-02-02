Even though COVID numbers across the state are decreasing, The Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach and Port St. Joe says the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in their facilities is still on the rise.
As of January the 31st there were 69 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton and Gulf counties.
That's up from 64 last week.
More than 85 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
Sacred Heart is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated including a booster shot for those who are eligible.
The shots are available to everyone, including children as young as 5.
If you have been immunized but need a booster shot, you should do that as soon as you are eligible as the booster increases your defenses against the Omicron variant of COVID.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
